Liverpool vs Porto: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Reds eased through when these sides met in the Champions League last season but the Portuguese are determined to be more competitive

are seeking a return to the final after their heartbreak last May and can take a step closer to Madrid by overcoming in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently going toe-to-toe with Manchester City in the Premier League but have been forced to work hard for their wins of late, notably fighting back from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 on Friday.

They face opponents who are in an equally tight race for their domestic crown, with Porto lagging in only by goal difference with six rounds of fixtures remaining.

After being dumped out of the Champions League 5-0 on aggregate by the Reds last season, though, they face an uphill battle to reach the semi-finals.

Game Liverpool vs Porto Date Tuesday, April 9 Time 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Phillips Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Liverpool will have to do without Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana due to injury problems.

Additionally, left-back Andy Robertson is suspended, with James Milner primed to fill in for the Scot.

Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum are all carrying knocks into this match but should feature.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Position Porto squad Goalkeepers Casillas, Vana, Meireles Defenders Militao, Monteiro, Telles, Maxi Pereira, Leite, Moraes, Queiros Midfielders Bruno Costa, Danilo Pereira, Torres, Rotunno, Brahimi, Corona Forwards Andre Pereira, Fortes, Lopez, Andrade, Tiquinho, Marega, Soares

Porto travel to Merseyside without the experienced Pepe available in the centre of their defence. The former defender is suspended along with international midfielder Hector Herrera, another of their key performers.

Leading the injury list is hitman Vincent Aboubakar, while former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba is among a sprinkling of fringe players forced to sit this game out.

Alex Telles should prove his fitness.

Possible Porto starting XI: Casillas; Maxi Pereira, Monteiro, Militao, Telles; Corona, Danilo Pereira, Torres, Brahimi; Marega, Soares

Match Preview

Motivated by the disappointment of their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid less than 12 months ago, Liverpool are determined to make a return to such a stage.

The Reds find themselves potentially only four matches from a return to the showpiece fixture in European football, having produced a stirring display to oust Bayern Munich from the competition by winning 3-1 in after a scoreless home draw.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is aware, however, that playing at such a level is not to be taken for granted and has urged his players to approach the match at full throttle.

“We are very ambitious. We will try everything. It's at Anfield, it's a quarter-final, it's a big one for us,” he explained.

“This is our second year in the Champions League in succession, not year number 12 or whatever. We are not Real Madrid who have won it the last three times. We like the competition and we will try everything to win the game.”

Meanwhile, the former Dortmund boss has had his own future put under the spotlight, having been linked with a move back to his homeland and Bayern.

“I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And nobody here has the feeling that we should cancel it,” he told Welt.

“Neither from the owners nor from my side there is even a tendency in this direction. So, nobody has to think about that.”

Klopp’s stock might be high, but in the opposite dugout is Sergio Conceicao, a coach whose value is rising thanks to Porto’s fine European form.

were dumped out in the previous round and now they are searching for an improvement on the form that saw them knocked out by Liverpool 5-0 on aggregate in the last 16 a year ago.

“I've heard you constantly ask this question, about whether it will be about revenge against Liverpool," Conceicao told reporters. “No, it's not about revenge, it's a game of football.

“What happened last year was last year, end of story. We didn't do things that we wanted to do, and the opponent was very clinical in what they did. We look at Liverpool as a very strong team.”

Despite Liverpool’s formidable home form – they are undefeated in both the Premier League and Champions League at Anfield this season – Conceicao is eyeing an upset.

“I think it's possible to win here. We've prepared for the game to win, that's what we've worked towards and we have to work very hard. That's what we want from this game,” he said.