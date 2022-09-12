Liverpool vs Ajax: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool vs Ajax on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Liverpool will hope to get their season back on track when they face off against Ajax as the two teams meet in the 2022-23 Champions League Group A clash on Wednesday. The Reds won both their group stage fixtures against the Dutch champions the last time they met in Europe which was two seasons ago.

Jurgen Klopp's men have not had a great start to their season apart from their 9-0 win against Bournemouth. Since that big win, the Reds have won only once out of three outings. They lost 4-1 to Napoli in their 2022-23 Champions League opener and will be hopeful of a better result against Ajax in what seems to be a difficult group for the former European champions.

Ajax' last win against Liverpool in Europe came in the 1966-67 season but they will be hopeful of a good result against the Premier League team on Tuesday. They are unbeaten in their domestic league and have won all their six league games so far, with an overall goal difference of +18.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Liverpool vs Ajax date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Ajax Date: September 13/14, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 14) Venue: Anfield

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate are showing the game between Ajax and Liverpool in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Liverpool squad & team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool remain without Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay, Curtis Jones and Caoimhin Kelleher for their Champions League game against Ajax at Anfield.

Full-back Andrew Robertson is the latest addition to the Reds' injury list as he will sit out the mid-week fixture as well. Fabio Carvalho has resumed training and is available for selection.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Davies, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark, Arthur Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Ajax squad and team news

Owen Wijndal, Mohamed Ihattaren and Francisco Conceicao are the absentees from Ajax's 24-man squad that has made the trip to Liverpool.

Calvin Bassey, who was forced off the field in the team's last outing against Heerenveen, has been included in the squad.