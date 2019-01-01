Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth

The Reds can return to the top of the Premier League with an Anfield victory against Eddie Howe's Cherries

Having lost top spot in midweek, Liverpool will be hoping normal service is resumed at Anfield this weekend.

Bournemouth are the visitors on Saturday, with the Reds able to leapfrog Manchester City, who play Chelsea 24 hours later.

Jurgen Klopp's men were comfortable winners when the sides met at the Vitality Stadium in December, Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win. In fact, Liverpool have scored 11 times without reply in their last three meetings with the Cherries.

But having shipped points against Leicester City and West Ham, Klopp will know his side require a big response, and three points, this time around.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

Liverpool have concerns over midfield duo Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, both of whom missed the draw at West Ham on Monday.

Henderson has a muscle issue, while Wijnaldum has been nursing a sore knee. Both were able to train on Thursday, as was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been absent with a knee injury.

Dejan Lovren is likely to miss out due to a hamstring problem.

Joe Gomez, Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all sidelined.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

Henderson, Wijnaldum and Alexander-Arnold all trained at Melwood on Thursday, giving all three a chance of returning to the side.

Alexander-Arnold would replace James Milner at right back, while Henderson and/or Wijnaldum could come into midfield, at the expense of Adam Lallana and Naby Keita.

Xherdan Shaqiri, too, will push for a start having been benched at West Ham. He could come in on the right, though Klopp may prefer to use Keita from the left and Mane the right, or opt for a more robust midfield three.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth will not be able to select Nathaniel Clyne, who is on loan from Liverpool and therefore ineligible to face his parent club.

Simon Francis and Lewis Cook are out for the season with cruciate ligament injuries, while David Brooks injured his ankle in the recent win over Chelsea and will miss the next three weeks. Callum Wilson, their top scorer, will also miss out due to a knee problem.

Dominic Solanke, sold by Liverpool last month, could face his former club.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will kick-off at 3pm and will NOT be broadcast live in the UK. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.30pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10m ET.

