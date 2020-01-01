Liverpool starlet Elliott: I want to be a club legend like Gerrard

The teenager became the youngest player to start a competitive game for the Reds when he took on MK Dons in September

's teenage star Harvey Elliott has said he wants to become a club legend like former captain ​Steven Gerrard.

Elliott made history in May 2019 when he became the youngest player to ever play in a Premier League match, featuring for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

Liverpool snapped up the teenager last summer and he has continued to show his potential on Merseyside, becoming the youngest player to ever start a competitive game for Liverpool in September.

Overall, the 17-year-old has made seven first-team appearances for the Reds in the 2019-20 season and has been tipped to have "an incredibly bright future" with the club.

Elliott has outlined some of his ambitious goals with Liverpool in an interview with the club's official website, saying he would like to emulate Gerrard and become a legend at Anfield.

When asked about his goals with the club, Elliott replied: "To win everything with this club. I strive to be like Steven Gerrard, to be as big of a legend here as him.

"I want to win the Premier League and the with this amazing club. For me, that’s what I strive towards and I want to help the club in every way possible to accomplish these things."

Elliott has admitted he has more work to do before he can reach that level, saying that he wants to add more goals to his game.

"I think if I added [more goals] to my game, it would take me on further. I have a thought in my head to be a team player; I’d rather set my friend in and he has a clear shot on goal than me take a shot on and it gets deflected or the defender comes and tackles me.

"Sometimes in situations I need to be more selfish, but at the same time I have a thought of my friends around me and whether they have an easier position to score or a better chance."

The teenager also spoke about his fondness for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who has already brought a Champions League title to Anfield and had the Reds atop the Premier League table with a 25-point lead before the coronavirus crisis brought football to a halt last month.

"I just think he is any player’s dream to play under, to be honest," Elliott said. "I think many people can say that, just because of who he is.

"Off the pitch, he can have a joke, he can dish the jokes out, but when it’s serious and we need to focus he brings the best out of everyone."