Liverpool star Salah reveals first person to congratulate him after winning Premier League title

The Egyptian star has helped the Reds end their 30-year wait for a top-flight title this season

Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika was the first person to congratulate Mohamed Salah after winning the 2019-20 Premier League title, the forward has revealed.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured the English top-flight crown last Thursday after defeated their closest rivals 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Salah played a crucial role in their triumph with his tally of 17 goals in 27 league outings and the Reds currently hold a 23-point lead over the Citizens with seven games remaining this campaign.

There has been an outpouring of congratulatory messages since their triumph was confirmed but Salah disclosed that Aboutrika, whom he shares a ‘special’ bond with, was the first to felicitate with him.

The Liverpool star played alongside Aboutrika in the Egyptian national team before the legend called time on his career in 2013.

“When I played with national team for the first time I played with him for 2-3 years, our relationship is special,” Salah told beIN Sports.

“I learned from him a lot and asked him a lot about what he was doing on the pitch. The same for Hossam Ghaly, Wel Gomaa, Emad Moteab and others.

“When he came to we met always. He was the first one to congratulate me on winning the Premier League”.

In the recently organised knockout tournament by the Goal Africa team - Africa Legend Cup of Nations - Aboutrika and Salah both featured as part of the best football talents that came out of the continent.

Aboutrika, who won two titles with , amongst other successes, made it to the last 16, while Salah reached the quarter-finals of the inaugural competition that was won by legend Samuel Eto'o.

Salah will be hoping to continue his fine form in front of goal when Liverpool visit the Etihad Stadium for Thursday's Premier League fixture against Man City.

The 28-year-old is ranked as the fourth-highest goalscorer in the league this season behind 's Jamie Vardy, 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and 's Danny Ings.