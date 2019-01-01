Liverpool star Mane is the 'new Ronaldo' and not like Messi – Danny Blind

The former Dutch manager is full of praise for the Senegal international’s impact at Anfield and hailed his ability to play football with both feet

Former and manager Danny Blind believes forward Sadio Mane is the ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’ and described him as a ‘super modern player.’

Mane has been in sensational form in Jurgen Klopp's team this term, notching in 13 goals across all competitions with Liverpool sitting at the top of the Premier League.

The Senegalese forward finished fourth in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting and he is still in the running for the African Footballer of the Year award.

Blind, father of former defender Daley, sees Mane as a complete player who has "all the qualities" an attacker should possess.

“Sadio Mane is the new Ronaldo in world football. As an attacking player he is absolutely fantastic. I can go through all his qualities – and he is superb in every aspect,” Blind told the Mirror.

“He can score with his left foot, right foot and with sensational headers. He can give brilliant assists, he is an incredible athlete, and I could go on even more.

“Mane is the super modern player. If you look at his skills, that is one great thing, but he is able to combine that with astonishing sprints right throughout the game.

“That requires so much power. You have to be incredibly strong both physically and mentally. Sadio has it all.

“I don’t compare Mane to [Lionel] Messi. I think Sadio is much more like Cristiano Ronaldo in his very best years.”

After being an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, Mane will be hoping to help the reigning European champions end their group campaign on a flying note against .

Liverpool lead Group E with 10 points from five games, a point above second-placed and need at least a draw to secure their place in the Round of 16.