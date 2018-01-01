Liverpool set 16-year best as Klopp breaks Shankly and Paisley's win record

Jurgen Klopp has celebrated his 100th win as Liverpool's manager, reaching the landmark faster than club legends Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly as his side also set a new 16-year best in the Premier League.

Paisley and Shankly won nine league titles and three European Cups between them during the club's golden era, but Klopp has beaten them both to 100 wins in all competitions.

A 4-0 Boxing Day thumping of Newcastle United at Anfield stretched Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to six points in what was Klopp's 181st game in charge.

Shankly took 186 matches to get to 100 wins while Paisley was three games quicker to the landmark, but there are two men who have beaten Klopp's record.

Rafael Benitez, whose Newcastle side were coincidentally beaten in Klopp's 100th win, got to three figures in just 174 matches in charge of the Anfield club.

But the best record of all Liverpool managers in this regard belongs to the great Kenny Dalglish, who brought up his 100th win as Reds boss after just 159 matches in all competitions.

The Reds have been in scintillating form over the Christmas period, taking full advantage of a rare slump for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men went down to Leicester City in a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday, marking a second straight reverse for the reigning champions after losing to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Liverpool's six-point advantage is the biggest lead they have held at the top of the Premier League for more than 16 years, when the club went unbeaten in their first 12 games.

In 2002-3, however, that run was followed by a disastrous collapse, with then-manager Gerard Houllier losing six and drawing five of the following eleven games and eventually finishing a lowly fifth.

The Anfield faithful will hope that their current Christmas cheer continues until May as they seek a first-ever Premier League title and an end to their 28-year wait for a league crown.