‘Liverpool records are irrelevant without trophy’ – Robertson reading little into history-making efforts

The Scottish full-back is pleased to be playing his part in a productive run for the Reds but says landing the Premier League title is the only target

Andy Robertson admits the records that continue to break will be “irrelevant” unless the season ends with the Reds hoisting aloft the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are re-writing the history books in 2019-20.

A first Club World Cup crown has been secured by the Merseyside giants, while the end of a 30-year barren run in the English top-flight appears to be coming to a close.

Liverpool have already made the best start to a domestic campaign that Europe’s elite leagues have ever seen, with 20 wins and 61 points collected from 21 games.

Many are already placing stars of the present alongside icons of the past, but Robertson is aware that results and silverware are the only things that matter.

The Scottish full-back told the Reds’ official website of the records that have been sent tumbling: “For us, they are irrelevant.

“Yes, if we break records on the way, fine, great, but we will look at that [only] if we get a trophy.

“Because last season we broke records in terms of clean sheets and ended up empty-handed in the Premier League. Records don’t mean anything unless they get you the end goal, hopefully this season it will [come].”

Liverpool have pulled 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It is being suggested that they already have one hand on the crown, but Robertson is not buying in that mindset just yet with 17 games still to take in.

He added: “This league is so hard. Maybe sometimes we’ve made it look easy but believe me, it’s not – it’s so hard to perform against every team that wants to beat you.

Article continues below

“The longer the run goes on, the more everyone wants to beat you – ‘we beat Liverpool’ or whatever. We don’t take anything for granted. We are not celebrating in there that we are champions.

“We are just celebrating a nice win just now. Long may that continue and then in May maybe we can start to celebrate.”

Liverpool’s next opponents will be desperate to break the Reds’ remarkable unbeaten run, with due at Anfield on Sunday to rekindle old rivalries.