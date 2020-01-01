Liverpool open to adding over the summer as Klopp closes winter window at Anfield

The Reds boss has made no additions to his ranks in January, but admits a few tweaks could be made when the next transfer market opens for business

Jurgen Klopp has closed the winter transfer window at , but admits he may be tempted to dip into the summer market for additions to a star-studded squad.

No business was required at Anfield in January with the Reds 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Those on Merseyside have worked hard in recent years to establish the depth which allows the club to compete on multiple fronts.

They are reaping the rewards of those efforts, with a first top-flight crown in 30 years now well within reach.

Having resisted the urge to freshen things up further, potentially disrupting harmony in the camp, Klopp is happy to shelve any recruitment talk for a few more months.

He could, however, ask his board for further funds to be made available at the end of the season, with Liverpool already being linked with the likes of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

Quizzed on whether there could be summer movement, Klopp said: “Not easy but is it possible? We will see, we don’t know exactly.

“We just prepare potential situations, that’s how it is. We always try to strengthen and to strengthen could mean as well that we look at our own squad: who can make the next step, who is ready for doing that, who will hopefully not be injured and can hopefully make the next steps as well?

“Like Ox [Chamberlain] and Naby [Keita] - some little injuries here and there cost them always a little bit of rhythm, but we all know about the quality of them. Curtis [Jones] now came on in the last game, looked pretty promising.

“These are talks we have, where we try to estimate the future.

“We believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad, that these boys can make next steps. As long as you can make the next step, you are in the right place and we just have to make sure that they do them as well.

“A squad like this, to improve easily would be really strange. It would have to be 100 per cent the right player, or we do it internally, or we do it internally and externally. All possible.”

With Liverpool considered to be well-stocked, there will be no late additions before the 11pm (UK) deadline.

Klopp is also expecting the exit door to remain closed, despite speculation suggesting that the likes of Nathaniel Clyne may see loan moves sanctioned in an effort to get them game time.

The Reds boss added: “Incoming? Nothing. Outgoing? Nothing I've heard about. You can leave Melwood after this and have a nice evening.”

Liverpool, who are preparing for a well-earned break after their next outing, will be back in action on Saturday at home to .

Klopp has already revealed that he will rest his first-team for an replay against Shrewsbury, with a promising collection of academy graduates set to be given another opportunity to impress in that contest.