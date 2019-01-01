‘Liverpool now have two No.1s’ – Adrian ready for fight with fit-again Alisson

The Spaniard, who was snapped up over the summer, has covered for the Brazilian during his injury-enforced absence and feels he has done a decent job

Alisson is back in full training at and ready to reclaim his starting berth, but Adrian is not about to give up his place without a fight and considers the Reds to now have “two No.1s”.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been keeping a shirt warm between the sticks at Anfield in the injury-enforced absence of the international.

Jurgen Klopp had to shuffle his pack in a first competitive outing of the season, with Alisson laid low during a Premier League meeting with Norwich.

Adrian, who was snapped up on a free over the summer, has fared admirably as his deputy, with Super Cup success and a rise to the Premier League summit enjoyed in his presence.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed taking on an unexpected lead role, telling The Telegraph: “I think it was almost fate.

“I was close, very close [to signing elsewhere] but the moment I received the call from Liverpool I told my agent to stop all negotiations.”

He added on the challenges and responsibility he has faced since arriving on Merseyside: “When I signed for Liverpool I knew I was coming for a big challenge in my career and I think the competition makes us better. So to have two No.1s in the team is great for both of us.

“It’s a good decision for the manager because everyone wants to have the best and I think we are here - two No.1s.

“It’s not my mentality to be a No.2 and even less so when I am 32. Maybe in four, five years time I will tell you differently but it’s much better than being in a comfort zone of one No.1 and the other [goalkeeper] sitting on the bench forever.

“But I also like to be united and work together. I’m full of confidence to help Liverpool on the pitch and from the bench when the manager decides that Alisson plays.”

Alisson has come back into contention ahead of a trip to Manchester United, with Jurgen Klopp expected to call upon his tried-and-tested custodian for an outing at Old Trafford.

“We will have a chat with the manager,” Adrian added. “Obviously he [Alisson] is fit and training with the team. As I say we are two No.1s now, waiting to see who is going to play.

“Last season Ali did really well and I’m here to push him and to help Liverpool. It will be the manager’s decision and after that we need to prepare for everything and if that is not in the Premier League [for me] it’s to try and have an opportunity in another competition.”

Adrian has covered for Alisson in 11 games to date and believes he has done a decent job of countering the loss of one of the very best in the world.

He added: “I feel really proud because if nobody missed the best goalkeeper in the world last season then it’s a good feeling for me. I was more than ready to face that challenge. The team has helped me a lot because it’s really easy to play with those defenders in front of you and we have made a magnificent start to the league: eight from eight.

“He [Alisson] is a great keeper and a great person, which is the most important thing. We both speak Latin languages and that helps.

“The goalkeeping group has a good relationship – Andy Lonergan is training really hard, Caoimhin Kelleher as well. With the goalkeeper coaches we are a good group. And with the emotion we have to deal with – one is playing, one is not – the group has to be strong and push everyone. It’s much better for us.”