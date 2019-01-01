Liverpool, Manchester City clashes highlight weekly schedule

This weekend has the potential to be decisive in the Premier League title race, while North London’s heavyweights are enjoying differing fortunes

There are some fascinating Premier League clashes to look forward to on SuperSport this weekend, in what could be a critical gameweek in the title race.

overcame one of their stiffest challenges of the campaign last weekend, as they defeated 2-1 to make sure they don't fall further behind leaders .

Riyad Mahrez, stepping into the side as a replacement for the suspended Bernardo Silva, was the hero last weekend, serving a reminder of his enduring class…and the depth of this City squad.

Mahrez was duly rewarded with a spot in the 30-man shortlist for Caf’s African Player of the Year award, and he’ll now be keen to build on the momentum of that strike this weekend.

However, away represents a stern test for Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday, with the Magpies having improved significantly after a slow start to the season.

Certainly, Steve Bruce’s team is still trying to solve problems—and Monday’s defeat by represented a reality check—but the atmosphere is sure to be electric at St James’ Park when the reigning champions come to town.

Will this be yet another bump in the road for City, or can they heap the pressure on Liverpool in Saturday’s early kick-off?

Catch the game on SS3 at 14:30 CAT.

Later in the afternoon, Liverpool will take to the hallowed Anfield turf when they host a & Hove Albion side who have been one of the under-the-radar success stories of the season.

The Seagulls head into this weekend’s fixtures 12th in the table, and a comfortable five points away from the dropzone.

However, they’ve lost their last two matches—and three of their last five—and are unlikely to pose too much of a threat to a Liverpool side who remain unbeaten so far this campaign.

Could Brighton post one of the shock results of the season and pick up a massive giant-killing? SuperSport are showing the bout at 17:00 CAT on SS3.

Also in action at the same time over on SS5 are Hotspur, who are enjoying a renaissance under Jose Mourinho.

Admittedly, victories over and have not been perfect, with Spurs’ defence exposed on numerous occasions. However, there’s a verve and a vitality about Tottenham again, with the Londoners attacking with confidence and panache during a stirring second-half comeback in the .

Lilywhites fans will be desperate for the club’s revival to continue when they host Bournemouth on Saturday, where a win could take them as high as fifth.

Further success for Spurs on Saturday could make things much trickier over on the red half of North London, where are seemingly lurching from crisis to crisis as Unai Emery’s tenure loses steam.

In the league, the Gunners are without a win in five, a miserable run that’s included defeats by and , and they’ve fallen eight points off the Champions League qualification spots.

Failure to beat away on Sunday could spell the end for Emery, although he’ll be particularly wary of the Canaries following their shock victory over Manchester City earlier in the season.

Norwich may head into the weekend in the relegation places, but last weekend’s triumph at will give them hope of another upset.

You can watch the Gunners’ clash with the Canaries on SS3 at 16:00 CAT on Sunday.

The action on SuperSport this weekend isn’t just limited to the Premier League, with SuperSport United's meeting with Stellenbosch FC on Saturday evening also a part of our weekly offering. The match is being shown at 20:15 CAT on SS4 for and SS9 for the rest of Africa, as these two head into this one on the back of different midweek results.

SuperSport United secured an impressive 2-0 win over , with Kudakwashi Mahachi and Sipho Mbule scoring once in each half to take Matsatsantsa up to third in the standings, 11 behind leaders .

Stellenbosch were Amakhosi's unfortunate foe in midweek, as the new boys were crushed 4-0.

Will it be a similar story for Stellies this weekend, or can the top-flight strugglers turn their fortunes around and pull away from the dropzone?

Finally, SuperSport's weekend schedule concludes with a heavyweight showdown between and on SS7, with kickoff at 22:00 CAT.

This is one of Barca's sternest tests of the campaign, and with playing away at Deportivo early on Saturday, they'll be desperate not to lose ground on their bitter rivals, both of whom head into the weekend with 28 points from their opening 13 matches.

The Catalonian giants can be vulnerable away from home - only narrowly beating last weekend - although their 3-1 midweek triumph over showcased their qualities, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann particularly irresistible.

SuperSport weekend schedule

Saturday 30 November

Alaves vs Real Madrid SS7 Kickoff at 14:00 (CAT)

Newcastle vs Manchester City SS3 Kickoff at 14:30 (CAT)

Liverpool vs Brighton SS3 Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Tottenham vs Bournemouth SS5 (SA) & SS4 (ROA) Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

Chelsea vs West Ham SS8 (SA), SS5 (ROA) & SS10 (ROA) Kickoff at 17:00 (CAT)

SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch FC SS4 (SA) & SS9 (ROA) Kickoff at 20:15 (CAT)

Sunday 1 December

vs SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 13:30 (CAT)

Norwich vs Arsenal SS3 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

Milan vs Spal SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

vs SS12 Kickoff at 16:00 (CAT)

vs Aston Villa SS3 Kickoff at 18:30 (CAT)

vs SS9 (SA) & SS8 (ROA) Kickoff at 19:00 (CAT)

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona SS7 Kickoff at 22:00 (CAT)