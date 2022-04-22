Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Guinea international Naby Keita as a great player who has a bright future.

After struggling with injuries since arriving on Merseyside, Keita has established himself in Klopp’s midfield recently and featured impressively as the Reds outsmarted Manchester City 3-2 in a FA Cup semi-final match.

"It is the same situation, I don’t like to talk about it because it’s exactly the same expectation from my side, that I go outside and somebody tells me Naby cannot play," Klopp said, as per the club’s portal.

"But when Naby was fit and Naby could get some rhythm, he was always really good. Unfortunately, he could not get as much rhythm as he wished, we wished, in the past. Maybe that’s over now [touches wood] and then the future is bright for him. He is a great player, wow."

The German coach also praised Keita’s midfield partner, Thiago Alcantra, and explained why they signed the two midfielders.

"Naby is here for four years," Klopp added.

"The year before, Keita and Thiago were the best midfielders in the Bundesliga by a distance. So, we took first Naby and, a bit later, Thiago. So, it was obviously a good idea."

As Liverpool chase a quadruple of trophies, Klopp discussed whether his players are enjoying the situation.

"It is a situation we didn't expect to be in and we've never been in this situation," he stated.

"It's incredibly tough, we play pretty much all the time. But it's true, we love the situation we are in.

"You cannot plan it that you are still in and around everything. What we know, there's nothing really achieved so far yet, or it's not a lot.

Article continues below

"We won one competition – that's great – but there are three others to go, and the next one is a very important Premier League game. Yes, the boys are in a good moment.

"I like to say in these moments we were in a good moment because we have to prove it, unfortunately, again on Sunday. But so far, it is good and, yes, we are looking forward to everything that is coming up."

The Reds will play Everton on Sunday.