Liverpool injury crisis worsens as Alexander-Arnold limps off at Man City

The 22-year-old went down holding his calf and was replaced by James Milner in the second half of the Premier League match

's defensive crisis worsened on Sunday when right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off in the second half of the Premier League match against .

The international went down holding his calf shortly after the hour mark of the game at Etihad Stadium and was subsequently replaced by James Milner, who made his 750th competitive appearance and his 550th in the Premier League.

The showdown between the last two Premier League title winners would end 1-1, as Mohamed Salah's early spot-kick was cancelled out by a great strike from Gabriel Jesus.

More teams

Alexander-Arnold is the latest member of the Reds' back line to pick up an injury, with centre-back Virgil van Dijk already ruled out for several months with knee ligament damage. Meanwhile, stand-in defender Fabinho is also missing with a hamstring problem he picked up in his side's win against Midtjylland.

Jurgen Klopp had been left with inexperienced defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips to fill the gaps until he welcomed Joel Matip back into the heart of the defence for Sunday's game against Pep Guardiola's team, partnering Joe Gomez.

Liverpool headed into the game looking to return to the top of the table with a win but must be content with a third-place spot, one point behind leaders Leicester. Meanwhile, last year's runners-up City are in 11th place.

Article continues below

The hosts have had an inconsistent start to the campaign, having collected 12 points from their first seven matches, leaving them six points adrift of Leicester, who climbed to the top with a 1-0 win against earlier on Sunday.

England manager Gareth Southgate will also be eager to find out more about Alexander-Arnold's condition. The Liverpool academy graduate has been included in the squad for the friendly with next Thursday and matches against and .

However, the clash at home to Iceland is now in doubt after the UK government issued a travel ban on visitors coming from following an outbreak of Covid-19 at mink farms which have spread to local communities in the Scandinavian country.