Liverpool fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Jurgen Klopp's side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Liverpool will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Fulham.

Jurgen Klopp's side will then take on Crystal Palace at home before facing off against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Reds finished second in the Premier League last season, just one point behind champions Manchester City, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to usurp Pep Guardiola's team.

GOAL brings you Liverpool's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham v Liverpool 13/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace 20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool 27/08/2022 15:00 Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth 31/08/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United 03/09/2022 15:00 Everton v Liverpool 10/09/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton 17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool 01/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton 08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool 15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City 19/10/2022 20:00 Liverpool v West Ham United 22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool 29/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United 05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 12/11/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton 26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool 31/12/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City 02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool 14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool 21/01/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea 04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool 11/02/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Everton 18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool 25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool 04/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United 11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool 18/03/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham 01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool 08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal 15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool 22/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United v Liverpool 29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur 06/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford 13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool 20/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa 28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Liverpool tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Liverpool Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Prices to buy tickets for Liverpool league matches do not vary, with prices varying from £37 to £59 depending on which part of the ground fans choose to sit in.

Liverpool season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £869 to £685, with reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Liverpool games on the official club website.