Liverpool boss Klopp issues Matip injury update ahead of Napoli clash

The Cameroon international is yet to overcome his knee problem and will not feature when the Reds take on Carlo Ancelotti’s men

manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Joel Matip ahead of their fixture against on Wednesday.

The centre-back has not featured for the Anfield outfit since their 1-1 draw against on October 20 due to a knee problem.

Klopp stated the international is yet to train with the rest of the squad and will be further assessed this week.

“This week we have kind of a reassessment scan where you have a look at how it improved, but there’s nothing you can really do, you have to wait until the body is doing the job pretty much,” Klopp told club website.

“And we will see that, then we’ll know more. He looks fine but is not able to play and not able to train at the moment.”

Matip has made 10 appearances this season across all competitions before picking up the injury.