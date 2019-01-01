Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah wins PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month

The Egypt international was impressive in the month under review for Jurgen Klopp’s men and has been rewarded for his efforts

forward Mohamed Salah has won the PFA Fans' Premier League Player of the Month for April award.

The 26-year-old scored four goals and provided one assist last month to help the Reds maintain pace with rivals .

Salah opened the month with his strike against and went on to score a stunner against in their 2-0 win at Anfield.

The Egyptian also scored a pair of goals and assisted with another goal in their 5-0 thumping of .

The impressive performances saw him beat off competition from striker Jamie Vardy, Manchester City’s Bernado Silva, ’s Lucas Digne, ’s Ayoze Perez and goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Salah has now won the award for the third time this season after securing the individual accolade in December and January.

He leads the Premier League goalscoring chart with 22 strikes and has 26 goals in all competitions this season.

He will hope to replicate the impressive form for in the 2019 , scheduled for June and July.

The Pharaohs are in Group A along with DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.