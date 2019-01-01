January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Levy will refuse to allow Pochettino join Manchester United

The Tottenham chairman is ready to stand his ground

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told the club's board he will reject any approach from Manchester United for manager Mauricio Pochettino, claims The Sun.

Pochettino is still United's top choice for their permanent manager role, and they are prepared to pay up to £50 million (£34m in wages and £16m to Spurs) to get their man.

But Levy, a notoriously difficult negotiator, is ready to hold firm and is even ready to give Pochettino the final say in all transfers.