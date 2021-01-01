Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Oblak-De Gea swap

Minnesota Utd loan out Kibungunchy
Roster News#MNUFC loan defender Nabilai Kibunguchy to @SacRepublicFC— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) May 27, 2021
Barca weigh up Donnarumma approach
Mino Raiola spoke with Barcelona in the last few hours about Gianluigi Donnarumma. He’s a free agent now - Marc ter Stegen is 100% staying as 1st goalkeeper, untouchable. 🚨 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2021
Barça board will decide soon whether signing Donnarumma or not. Juventus are interested too.
Man City look to smash transfer record for £100m Grealish (Daily Mail)
Harry Kane is also a top target for Pep Guardiola
Manchester City are ready to make Jack Grealish England's first £100 million ($142m) player, according to the Daily Mail.
The Aston Villa star is a top target in midfield for Pep Guardiola and could be followed in moving to the Etihad by unsettled Tottenham ace Harry Kane.
Tottenham closer to Pochettino return
Tottenham are edging closer to re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino, claims the Sun.
The Argentine is unhappy with life at Paris Saint-Germain and believes he has unfinished business with Spurs after being sacked in 2019.
Pochettino has only been at the helm of PSG for six months.
Rangers move for McBurnie
Rangers are looking to strengthen their ranks with Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie, reports the Daily Mail.
The forward is keen to leave Bramall Lane following relegation and would be available for around £15 million ($21m).
Man Utd line up Oblak-De Gea swap (The Sun)
Atletico will be offered former No.1 De Gea as part of deal
Manchester United are lining up an ambitious transfer swap deal for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, reports the Sun.
The Liga champions will be offered the chance of a reunion with former No.1 David de Gea as part of the deal for the Slovenia ace, who is rated at £70 million ($99m).