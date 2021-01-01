Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target Lukaku at £105m

Dortmund could jump PL clubs for White
Borussia Dortmund are ready to jump ahead of several Premier League clubs in the chase for Brighton defender Ben White, who has made 31 starts in the English top flight this year, claims The Sun.
The 23-year-old is rated at £35 million ($49m/€40m) and is also being tracked by Manchester United and Arsenal.
Leeds United reportedly had three bids for White denied last summer.
Baumgart emerges as Hannover's top manager target
Bild has claimed that Hannover are ready to hire Steffen Baumgart as their next head coach after announcing earlier this week that they would part ways with Kenan Kocak following the campaign.
Baumgart has led SC Paderborn since 2017.
Barnsley to keep Dike through play-offs
NEWS: #OrlandoCity and EFL Championship side @BarnsleyFC have reached an agreement. Daryl Dike, the 20-year-old player, will remain on loan through the end of the EFL Championship Playoffs.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) April 29, 2021
Mourinho takes pundit position
Despite saying recently that he wanted to find a new coaching job as soon as possible, Jose Mourinho has found a pundit position with talkSPORT, the company announced on Thursday.
Mourinho was sacked earlier this month by Tottenham amid reports of dysfunction within the dressing room.
Son close to new Spurs contract (Daily Star)
The winger is in the final stages of extending a deal that had been set to expire in 2023
Son Heung-min is on the brink of a new contract at Tottenham, writes the Daily Star, in a potential boost to a club in dire need of positive news.
Having sacked Jose Mourinho and lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, life has become uncertain for Spurs, particularly with star striker Harry Kane rumoured to be considering a departure.
An extension for Son, then, would promise some continuity moving forward. The South Korean attacker has scored a career-high 15 times in the Premier League this campaign.
Dundee extend Pawlett
✍️ We are pleased to announce Peter Pawlett has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at Tannadice until 2023.— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 29, 2021
🗣 "There's been a lot of positive things during my time here. Hopefully, we can continue to progress and build the Club to better things."#UnitedTogether
Chelsea target Lukaku at £105m (Daily Mail)
The Blues might be willing to smash their transfer record for the Inter striker
Chelsea could target Romelu Lukaku this summer despite a £105 million ($146m/€121m) price tag set by Inter, according to the Daily Mail.
Lukaku has reached a new level in Italy over the past two seasons, scoring 44 league goals and supplying 11 assists. He's far above the player he was as a youngster at Stamford Bridge, and he could be seen as the type of peak performer up top to give the Blues the clinical finishing they have often lacked.
He's not the only transfer option for the Blues, however, as Harry Kane and Erling Haaland remain in the picture.