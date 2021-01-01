Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tielemans lined up as Wijnaldum replacement

Watford to bring in Pollock
#WatfordFC transfer latest— Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) May 26, 2021
Understand Grimsby CB Mattie Pollock (19yrs) has agreed deal to join. Contract: 5 yrs. Initial fee in region of £100k (plus add-ons). Possible loan next season. Son of former #Boro #MCFC #CPFC midfielder Jamie. @TheAthleticUK
Leicester ready to pounce on Kabak snub (Mirror)
The Foxes are grateful the Schalke centre-back has become available after Liverpool opted not to make his loan permanent
Leicester are excited Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak is now a viable target after Liverpool declined an £18 million option to bring him to Anfield on a permanent basis, claims the Mirror.
The Foxes were apparently impressed enough in Kabak's brief loan with the Reds to express interest in the player for the upcoming transfer window.
Because Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga, they are not believed to hold much financial leverage in transfer negotiations.
Huddersfield sign goalkeeper
✅ We can confirm that Lee Nicholls has agreed to join #htafc on 1 July 2021.— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) May 26, 2021
👋 Welcome, Lee!
Lyon announce Da Silva
Welcome to OL, Damien Da Silva! 🦁🔴🔵#DaSilva2023pic.twitter.com/SvXeNctuNP— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 26, 2021
Reds line up Tielemans deal (Nieuwsblad)
The Foxes midfielder would be expected to fill the shoes of departing Wijnaldum
Liverpool are lining up a deal for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to Nieuwsblad.
The 24-year-old has spent his entire professional career in the spotlight, being seen as a top-shelf European prospect since his teenage years at Anderlecht. He's now starting to make good on his promise and has been a key member of Brendan Rodgers' line-up in the Premier League.
The Reds are looking to find a replacement for tireless midfield worker Georginio Wijnaldum, who is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer. Tielemans, with his strong pedigree and still-young legs, could be the man for the job.