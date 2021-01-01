Barcelona have been urged to launch a raid on Sevilla for Bryan Gil, with the scout that helped to discover Andres Iniesta and Ansu Fati at Camp Nou seeing shades of Neymar in the highly-rated winger.

German Vaya Ballabriga 'Mani' told Cadena Ser of Gil: "Right now he is Spain's best footballer and I compare him with Neymar.

"He can do certain things and has great versatility, as he can play at full-back, in the middle or on the left wing. It's impressive. I have spoken with Raman Planes about him and he has Bryan Gil in mind.

"If he is signed now then his release clause is €35 million, but if he signs a new deal with Sevilla then he'll have a release clause worth €150m."

