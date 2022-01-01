Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona & PSG target Man City star Mahrez

Conte wants PSG job
Antonio Conte has approached Paris Saint-Germain to discuss taking over as coach.
Le Parisien reports the Italian coach has offered his services to the French champions, who are set to sack Mauricio Pochettino imminently.
Barcelona target Ajax star Martinez
Barcelona are considering making a summer bid for Ajax star Lisandro Martinez, says Mundo Deportivo.
The Camp Nou side hope to invest in a new centre-back and have been impressed by the Argentine.
Barcelona & PSG target Man City star Mahrez (Fichajes)
Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have their eyes on Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.
Fichajes reports the Premier League club could opt to sell Mahrez to help fund a move for Erling Haaland this summer and the three clubs are interested in snapping him up.
Arsenal to move for Man City striker Gabriel Jesus (Daily Mail)
Arsenal hope to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer.
The Daily Mail reports the Premier League side have put the striker high on their list of summer targets.
Lukaku must take huge pay cut as Inter eye loan deal with Chelsea (Calciomercato)
Romelu Lukaku will have to accept a reduction in salary of at least €7 million to return to Inter this summer, reports Calciomercato.
The Belgian striker wants to quit Chelsea and move back to the San Siro side, but Inter cannot afford to spend big on new players.
They hope to convince Chelsea to let him return to Italy in an initial loan deal, while he will have to drop his wage demands significantly.