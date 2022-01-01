Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd open Phillips talks

A decision on Kylian Mbappe's future could well be made once Paris Saint-Germain have claimed the Ligue 1 title, suggests coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The France forward's next steps have been the subject of intense speculation this season, with a deal to move to Real Madrid thought to be all but done and the attacker's contract up at Parc des Princes.

But ahead of this weekend's game against Lens, when PSG need only to avoid defeat to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last year, Pochettino has reiterated his hope that the star striker stays, while suggesting a decision is imminent if they succeed in wrapping up silverware.

