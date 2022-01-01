Guardiola speaks out on Fernandinho future
Pep Guardiola on Fernandinho: “I’m happy with his performances. For him it'd be boring to become a Man City coach, working with us is boring!”. 🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2022
“I wish him the best job of his life, not working with us. A decision will be made at end of the season”. pic.twitter.com/ZiXucS9cdV
LA Galaxy move for PSG's Ramos
MLS side looking to take defender on free transfer
LA Galaxy have enquired about the availability of Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, according to Footmercato.
The ex-Real Madrid idol has barely featured for PSG since his move, and the Galaxy are looking to take advantage by securing a free transfer.
Barcelona close on Kessie deal
Barcelona are on the verge of securing the arrival of Franck Kessie, reports Sport.
The Milan midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is all but certain to sign for the Blaugrana on a free transfer this summer.
PSG step up efforts to renew with Mbappe
Forward is yet to commit to either current club or Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain are ratcheting up the pressure in their bid to keep Kylian Mbappe, reports Marca.
The forward has long been expected to sign with Real Madrid at the end of his contract, but his current club are pulling out all the stops to convince him to extend - while the PSG support have also appealed to him to commit his future to Parc des Princes.
Uruguay legend Abreu sacked by Always Ready
🚨Sebastián Abreu acaba de ser echado como entrenador del Always Ready de Bolivia.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) February 28, 2022
*️⃣El presidente del club tomó la decisión con el "Loco" tras haber dirigido apenas 4 partidos: 1 triunfo, 1 empate y 2 derrotas. pic.twitter.com/Wvv6b1AHcq