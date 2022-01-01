Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd close in on Antony

Mbappe never wanted to leave PSG, says club president Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists that Kylian Mbappe never actually wanted to leave the Ligue 1 club - even as he asked to join Real Madrid last summer.

Mbappe was also close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer before signing a fresh extension to stay at PSG.

The decision caused uproar in Spain, with Liga chief Javier Tebas even filing an official complaint to UEFA over the striker's new deal.

