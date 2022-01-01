Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to move for Barcelona striker Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona preseaso
Forest want Jizz Hornkamp

2022-08-03T22:39:42.293Z

Chelsea to move for Barcelona striker Aubameyang (Romano)

2022-08-03T22:36:57.000Z

Chelsea move to beat Man Utd to De Jong signing (Mirror)

2022-08-03T22:33:39.000Z

Chelsea are attempting to beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, The Mirror says.

The Blues have reached out to the Camp Nou side and are real contenders to sign him ahead of United, who have not been able to convince him to make the move to Old Trafford.

Bournemouth to sign Neto from Barcelona

2022-08-03T22:30:17.000Z

Bournemouth are working on the signing of Neto from Barcelona, according to The Telegraph.

The Cherries want to strengthen the squad further ahead of the new season by adding a new goalkeeper.

West Ham agree £35m Onana deal

2022-08-03T22:23:24.000Z

West Ham have reached a deal to sign midfielder Amadou Onana from Lille.

The Sun reports they will pay £35 million to land him, but they are yet to reach a personal agreement with the player.