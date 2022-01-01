Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen set for Brentford move

Newcastle look to win race for Bissouma
Newcastle United are hoping to beat their rivals to the signature of Yves Bissouma, reports the Daily Mail.
A new round of talks is set for the weekend between Brighton and the Magpies, who are also considering a bid from Tottenham's Dele Alli.
Guardiola to be offered Netherlands job
Man City boss could take over in 2023
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be offered the chance to coach the Netherlands, claims the Sun.
The Oranje are looking to hand Pep the job in 2023, when his contract at the Etihad Stadium finishes.
Eriksen set for Brentford move
Denmark star could complete deal within next 72 hours
Christian Eriksen is set to seal his return to the Premier League with Brentford, reports the Mirror.
The Denmark star needs only to pass a medical with the Bees to complete his move, which could be confirmed within the next 72 hours.
West Ham prepare £60m Calvert-Lewin offer
West Ham United are looking to break the bank with a bid for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to the Sun.
The Hammers would have to pay up to £60 million for the England international, with Everton in need of fresh funds after spending heavily in recent years.
Newcastle lead race for Tarkowski
Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Burnley's James Tarkowski, reports the Sun.
The Magpies' chances of landing the centre-back improved after West Ham and Leicester both cooled their interest.
Januzaj to renew Real Sociedad contract
Ex-Manchester United youngster Adnan Januzaj is close to extending his stay at Real Sociedad, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Januzaj is out of contract at the end of the season but is keen to stay with Real, where he has played since 2017.