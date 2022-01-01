Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit

2022-01-12T23:58:00.000Z

2022-01-12T23:50:00.000Z

Newcastle are in talks with Ligue 1 side Reims over a £25 million ($34m/€30m) deal for striker Hugo Ekitike - and the player is keen on the potential move, says Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old has eight goals in 18 league games this year.

2022-01-12T23:40:00.000Z

Fiorentina demand could prevent Arsenal's Vlahovic pursuit (Independent)

2022-01-12T23:36:00.000Z

The Viola want most of the transfer fee for the striker to be paid upfront

Fiorentina's demand of a huge lump sum upfront payment for Dusan Vlahovic could prevent Arsenal from buying the forward this month, writes the Independent.

They want more than £60 million ($82m) out of their £75 million total asking price to be paid by the Gunners right away, which may not be economically feasible.

2022-01-12T23:30:00.000Z

Blackburn will target £1.7 million-rated MK Dons midfielder Matt O'Riley, according to the Sun.

The 21-year-old has been involved in 11 goals in League One this year.

2022-01-12T23:27:00.000Z

Sevilla have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for centre-back Diego Carlos, reports Marca.

An offer of €25 million ($29m/£21m) is said to have been made by the Magpies, but Sevilla are unwilling to budge amid a successful La Liga campaign that has them in second place.

Diego Carlos carries an €80 million release clause which is unlikely to be activated this window.

2022-01-12T23:20:00.000Z

2022-01-12T23:14:00.000Z

2022-01-12T23:10:00.000Z

2022-01-12T23:05:00.000Z