Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zaha offered new Crystal Palace contract

Tuchel wanted to sell Armando Broja
2022-09-07T23:05:00.000Z
Thomas Tuchel had an extremely busy transfer window before being relieved of his duties at Chelsea.
If it was up to him, it would have been even busier! The Guardian has claimed that he was willing to sell Armando Broja when West Ham submitted a £30m bid for him.
The young striker then signed a new contract and the German felt under pressure to give him minutes.
Zaha offered new Palace contract (The Sun)
2022-09-07T22:06:39.500Z
Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new contract, with the Eagles talisman in the final year of his current deal.
As reported by The Sun, it is uncertain whether Zaha will accept fresh terms, as he was linked with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in the summer.