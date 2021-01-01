Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January

Wolfsburg leading the chase for Pepi
On the Ricardo Pepi front, hearing that Wolfsburg is still the front runner but that there is some strong interest from Ajax. That's an interesting one to keep an eye on.— Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) November 19, 2021
AC Milan and Juventus tracking Alvarez
AC Milan and Juventus are eyeing a move for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, reports Calciomercato.
The 21-year-old has grown in stature for the Argentine giants and looks ready for a move to Europe.
River are set to wait until December to evaluate any offers.
Lingard set for £10m West Ham move in January (The Sun)
Man Utd will look to cash in on the England man before he can leave on a free
Jesse Lingard is set for a £10 million ($13m) transfer to West Ham in January, reports The Sun.
Lingard starred on loan for the Hammers last term, but Man Utd rejected their offer to buy him permanently in the summer.
But with Lingard's contract at Old Trafford entering its final months, the club are ready to cash in rather than let him walk on a free.
Vela set for LAFC stay
Carlos Vela is set to extend his contract with Los Angeles FC, reports GOAL.
The Mexico star had a below-par season by his standards in 2021, scoring just five goals as he battled injuries.
Vela is set to accept a reduced salary to return in 2022.
Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina chase Kostic
Filip #Kostic has chosen Alessandro #Lucci as new agent: the serbian winger could leave #EintrachtFrankfurt (his contract expires in June 2023) and dreams Serie A. #Inter, #Lazio and #Fiorentina are monitoring him. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 19, 2021