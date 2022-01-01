Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund to rival Man Utd for Haller

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the club's current uncertain situation will have a negative impact when it comes to dealing in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been affected by government sanctions on outgoing owner Roman Abramovich which have a huge impact on day-to-day operations at Stamford Bridge.

Activity in the upcoming window is therefore likely to be at a minimum, though Tuchel hopes that a change in ownership might bring some relief.

Read more here!