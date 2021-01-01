Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rangnick identifies £32m first Man Utd signing

RB Leipzig star Haidara is wanted by former boss

New Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick already knows which player he wants to make his first signing at Old Trafford, according to the Sun.

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara was taken to the Bundesliga by Rangnick two years ago, and could move as soon as January if United meet his £32 million release clause.

The 23-year-old is known for his versatility, a trait that matches Rangnick's managerial philosophy of players being able to do many things at once.