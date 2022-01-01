Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa head Suarez suitors

Xavi coy on Puig future
Xavi on Barça strategy: “This week we will plan everything based on the financial situation. @JordiCruyff and Alemany know my ideas”. 🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022
“Riqui Puig’s future? We’ll be clear with all the players. We need to be fast”, he added.
Newcastle pick up Henderson interest
Newcastle are increasing their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, per The Mirror.
The England international has played second fiddle all season to David De Gea at the Theatre of Dreams and seems unlikely to push past him for the starting jersey next term too.
That leaves him considering his options and the Magpies are mulling over a swoop for his services.
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo tells Movistar: “Griezmann will stay here - he’s gonna continue with Atléti next season”. 🇫🇷 #Atleti— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022
“The clause to be discussed with Barça? Money’s not a problem when your plan is to continue together”.
Villa head Suarez suitors (Fichajes)
Striker's Atletico Madrid departure was announced Sunday
Aston Villa lead a trio of suitors for Luis Suarez following the news he will leave Atletico Madrid, stoking the chance for a reunion with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, per Fichajes.
The Premier League side have already closed a deal for one of their manager's old pals in Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho.
Now, they could make an audacious move for another ex-Blaugrana superstar, while Sevilla and Inter are also both keen on his services.
Mbappe to confirm future before internationals
Kylian Mbappé again: “I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June”. It’s matter of days then it will be official. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022