Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Jong resistant to Man Utd move

Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 2021-22
Palace have Doucoure deal in place

2022-06-29T22:45:22.996Z

Tottenham push for La Liga defenders

2022-06-29T22:10:00.000Z

Tottenham have turned their transfer attention to La Liga defenders Clement Lenglet and Pervis Estupinan, GOAL understands.

Manager Antonio Conte wants to reinforce his back line with Champions League football on his plate for the 2022-23 campaign, and Lenglet and Estupinan would provide cover for his defensive system.

De Jong resistant to Man Utd move (Directo Gol)

2022-06-29T22:00:00.000Z

Midfielder eager to prove himself at Camp Nou

Frenkie de Jong is resistant to a transfer that would take him from Barcelona to Manchester United despite the clubs making significant progress in negotiations, claims Directo Gol.

De Jong's dream move was to join the Catalan club, and he doesn't want to give up on his time there so quickly, particularly when the alternative is a Manchester United team not in the Champions League.