Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Suarez holds strong MLS interest

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 2021-22
Getty Images

Azpilicueta has agreement in principle with Barca

2021-12-29T01:15:43.214Z

Cesar Azpilicueta has an agreement in principle to sign with Barcelona next summer, according to Gerard Moreno.

The move for the Chelsea star is said to be a done deal barring a late change of heart.

Wesley agent says player will return to Brazil

2021-12-28T23:40:00.000Z

The agent for Aston Villa striker Wesley, who was recently on-loan at Club Brugge, has said the player will return to Brazil in hopes of resurrecting his career after a serious injury.

He said Internacional and Sao Paulo are the most likely destinations.

"We will analyse the best fit for his style of play, so that he develops again," said the agent, Paulo Nehmy. "He has the dream of playing for the national team and there's the World Cup next year."

Shakhtar want to sign David Neres

2021-12-28T23:30:00.000Z

Shakhtar Donetsk want to sign Ajax forward David Neres, GOAL Brazil reports.

After a first offer was rejected, there is an expectation that Shakhtar will return with a bid of €15 million ($17m/£13).

Inter consider Ginter

2021-12-28T23:20:00.000Z

Suarez holds strong MLS interest (Schira)

2021-12-28T23:00:00.000Z

The Atletico star's contract will expire after this season

Mbappe vows to stay at PSG until end of season

2021-12-28T23:00:00.000Z

Kylian Mbappe says he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season as he hopes to win the Champions League with the club.

The striker was the subject of a bid from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, but the Spanish giants could not convince PSG to sell.

Madrid are expected to make another attempt to land the 23-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Read the full story on GOAL!