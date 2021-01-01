Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle eye Umtiti move

Leeds eye Arana move
🔥Leeds United want to transfer Guilherme Arana from Atletico MG.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 27, 2021
📞Talks are expected to begin in January.
#Leeds #LUFC • #Galo #AtleticoMG
🔻VOLE🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/bamc0B7E28
Newcastle eye Umtiti move (The Sun)
Newcastle are weighing up a move for Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, with the Magpies looking to flex their new financial muscle, per The Sun.
The Frenchman, a World Cup winner in 2018, has been cast to the fringes at Camp Nou and could be available for a relative cut-price purchase.
Eddie Howe's side, as such, could look to secure his services in the new year.
Sociedad confirm Rafinha capture
✍ OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT| @Rafinha joins la Real on loan. Welcome Rafael!!! 🔵⚪🔵#RafaelTxuriUrdin | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/MGE1vBhVHa— Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) December 27, 2021
Torres eyes MLS switch
Facundo Torres could be set to make the move to MLS, with the Uruguay international poised to head to Orlando, per ESPN.
The Penarol forward has impressed since breaking through in Montevideo and has caught the eye in North America.
Now, he could be poised for a leap to Florida as he looks to take the next step.
Bayern step up Raphinha pursuit
Bayern Munich have picked up their pursuit of Leeds United's Raphinha, according to The Sun.
The Bundesliga heavyweights were linked with a move for the Brazil international earlier this month, joining Liverpool as a suitor for his services.
Leeds remain keen to keep hold of the winger but are aware that they may not be able to match the offers presented by some of Europe's biggest clubs.