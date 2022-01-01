Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd hopeful of Ronaldo stay

Inter part ways with Vidal
Inter have terminated their deal with Arturo Vidal, the club announced on Monday.
The club said in a statement: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract of the Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal.
"The club would like to thank Arturo for his two years with the Nerazzurri, which culminated in the conquest of three trophies."
Man Utd believe club can convince Ronaldo to stay (The Times)
Manchester United's Richard Arnold is working to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his request to leave the club, reports the Times.
The club believes it is making headway in convincing Ronaldo to stay after the striker previously informed those in charge that he'd like to move on in search of Champions League football.
There is no bad blood between the two parties, though, as Arnold has been impressed by how Ronaldo's camp has handled his exit request, opening the door for dialogue between all involved.
Ospina joins Al-Nassr
Here's what you've been waiting for 🤩— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 11, 2022
He Is Yellow 💛✅ pic.twitter.com/FFiXpu8vM8
St. Louis add Danish winger
St. Louis SC have signed Danish winger Isak Jensen, the club announced.
The 18-year-old winger has represented his country up to the U-19 level and previously played for SonderjyskE.
With the deal, he becomes the club's seventh signing ahead of their debut next season.
Wilshere to be named Arsenal U18s boss after announcing retirement
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere announced his retirement at the age of 30 recently, with the ex-England international bringing “the journey of a lifetime” to a close.
He won't be out of the game long, though, as Wilshere has now been named as coach of the Gunners' Under-18s side.