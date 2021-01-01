Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid monitor Gomez

Rodriguez signs with CFC
He’s ours, and he’s home. 💪 https://t.co/rzRvuVbHpQ— Chattanooga Football Club (@ChattanoogaFC) December 21, 2021
Nashville in Davis negotiations
#NashvilleSC are in negotiations with free agent midfielder Sean Davis, sources confirm to @BroadwayTN. Davis had an in-person free agent visit with Nashville last week. @samstejskal and @FelipeCar first to report Nashville’s interest. #EveryoneN https://t.co/V2SnIT7adc— Ben Wright (@benwright) December 21, 2021
Everton to attempt Patterson move
Everton will try to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, says the Daily Mail.
They will be required to pay at least £10 million for the player - double the £5 million offer they made over the summer.
The Toffees have maintained their interest as manager Rafa Benitez seeks a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.
Real Madrid monitor Gomez (Daily Mail)
The Spanish giants are intrigued by Liverpool's reserve centre-back
Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez, according to the Daily Mail.
A move for the defender wouldn't come until the summer, as Real Madrid aren't desperate for reinforcements and Liverpool prefer to keep the player as depth through the rest of the campaign.
Gomez has also been linked to Aston Villa, but the Daily Mail writes that the rumour has little merit.
Sporting KC sign Rosell
NEWS: #SportingKC sign free agent midfielder Uri Rosell.— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) December 21, 2021
