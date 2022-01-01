Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alonso to be unveiled by Barcelona on Friday morning

Billy Gilmour joins Brighton from Chelsea

2022-09-02T08:15:57.000Z

Carvalho extends with Betis until 2026

2022-09-02T07:59:03.470Z

Fenerbache joins race to sign Batshuayi

2022-09-02T07:30:48.000Z

Villarreal sign Mojica on deadline day

2022-09-02T06:32:03.508Z

Zakaria joins Chelsea on loan

2022-09-02T06:24:16.293Z

Chelsea made a surprising addition to their midfield with the loan signing of Denis Zakaria from Juventus.

It has been reported that the transfer includes a buy option for after the 2022-23 season.

Read the full story on the deal here.

Alonso to be unveiled on Friday morning

2022-09-02T06:15:43.360Z

