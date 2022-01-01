Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sevilla prepare new Martial offer

LA Galaxy are plotting a move for Teji Savanier, with the Montpellier captain on their wishlist, per Foot Mercato.

The 30-year-old, a steadfast presence in Ligue 1 since Nimes to promotion in 2018, has spent his whole career in his home country.

But the midfielder - a member of the France Olympic squad at Tokyo 2020 last year - could be set to make the switch to MLS now.