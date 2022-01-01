Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani & Mata draw Middle East interest

Torres deal close to completion
Sources confirm the Chicago Fire and Atlas have agreed to terms for Jairo Torres, though nothing signed and sealed *just* yet.— Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) February 16, 2022
Fire very, very close to finishing things up on the deal for the talented young Mexican player. #cf97 #cffc #atlasfc https://t.co/4NdESwHNXo
Middle East attracts Man Utd pair
🚨The teams of Qatar and Saudi Arabia are interest in 🇪🇸Juan Mata and 🇺🇾Edinson Cavani, whose contracts Manchester United is not considering extending. #MUFC #ManUnited— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 16, 2022
Conte mulls Spurs' 'weak' transfer philosophy
Tottenham coach Antonio Conte says it is the club's "philosophy" to weaken the squad following their January transfer dealings.
The north London side signed two players from Juventus in the latest transfer window, bringing in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.
But Conte feels his side is not as strong as it was, as he saw, Dele Alli move to Everton on a free transfer, Tanguy Ndombele join Lyon and Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil loaned to Villarreal and Valencia, respectively.
Arriaga heads to Minnesota
𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗡!— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 16, 2022
We've signed Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga. pic.twitter.com/NND5zdBoiS
Fonseca to snub Corinthians
There are no chances for Paulo Fonseca to become new Corinthians manager. He respects the club - but his priority now is to stay in Europe. 🇧🇷 #Corinthians— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2022
Fonseca will consider some approaches from European clubs in the coming weeks.
Raphinha avoiding Leeds talks
Player waiting offers from around continent
Leeds star Raphinha is holding off talks over a new contract because he is waiting on offers from Europe's top teams, GOAL understands.
The Premier League side approached the winger on two occasions in January to discuss extending his stay.
But the 25-year-old did not respond to the Elland Road club and could opt to leave.
