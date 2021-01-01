Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Icardi tabbed for Juve move

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu said his club has signed Gervinho and Bruno Peres.

Gervinho, 33, is well-travelled with stops in France, England, China and Italy, but Turkey will represent a new location for him.

“Bruno Peres and Gervinho are closed business," Agaoglu said via Forza Parma. "They will arrive for signature within 8-10 days, depending on the situation and travel possibilities “