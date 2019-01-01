Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Pickford as De Gea replacement

Sessegnon to leave Fulham for free
Borussia Dortmund target Ryan Sessegnon is ready to leave Fulham in the lurch by running down his contract and departing on a free transfer, claims the Sun.
Sessegnon, 18, would be free to sign a pre-contract deal with Dortmund as soon as January 2020, with Fulham set to receive a miserly compensation of £500,000 in that scenario.
Giroud to stay at Chelsea another season
Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea will activate a clause to extend Olivier Giroud's contract for another year to keep the France international at the club next season.
Giroud has spoken about his discontent over a lack of game time, and he has been linked with a move back to Ligue 1 to both Lyon and Marseille.
However, Sarri was pretty clear that he will keep the 31-year-old for another year, as his impressive run of six goals in five starts for club and country sees him making an impact at the end of the season.
AC Milan to move for Pochettino
AC Milan are considering Mauricio Pochettino as the man to spearhead the club's recovery in 2019-20, according to the Mirror.
The Argentine has been linked with both Real Madrid and Manchester United vacancies in recent months, only to see club favourites Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer take the jobs.
But Milan, who are fighting tooth and nail to secure a Champions League spot in a mixed Serie A season, could name him Gennaro Gattuso's successor - with the promise of a massive transfer fund to sweeten the deal.
Real close on £210m Hazard transfer
Blues refuse to compromise on Belgian's transfer fee
Real Madrid are ready to break the bank on Eden Hazard as they close in on a transfer deal worth a whopping £210 million ($274m), claims the Sun.
Chelsea have refused to budge on their asking price of £100m for the Belgian, who has made no secret of his desire to play one day for the Blancos.
And after agreeing to the eight-figure sum, Madrid would additionally pay Hazard £110m over six years in a bumper contract deal.
Man United line up Pickford as De Gea heir
Atletico shot-stopper Oblak also on club's shortlist
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is Manchester United's first choice between the posts should David de Gea leave Old Trafford, reports the Mirror.
Rumours linking to Real Madrid have reignited since the return of Zinedine Zidane, who seems to have little faith in last summer's signing Thibaut Courtois.
And if Madrid finally succeed in their quest to sign De Gea, Pickford and Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak head United's shortlist for a quality replacement.