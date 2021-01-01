Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo exploring options amid Juve exit talk

Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has been linked to several top teams.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus have all been associated with the midfielder but Sport 1 claims a move to the German giants is unlikely at this point.

While the Bavarian side are interested, they cannot afford to sign him without selling players first to raise funds and the club have insisted they will not make any major moves this summer.