Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want to swap Pjanic for Jorginho

Relegated Fulham back Parker
Fulham are sticking with manager Scott Parker despite their relegation, Sky Sports reports, and will give him funds to build out his squad before next year in hopes of earning a quick return to the Premier League.
Parker has two years left on his contract at Craven Cottage.
DFB president steps down
DFB president Fritz Keller has resigned effective next week, reports Kicker.
The head of the German FA has been under fire after he referred to vice president Rainer Koch as a Nazi two weeks ago.
Said the organisation in a statement: "President Fritz Keller, on his own free decision, under the responsibility of the office as president, declared his basic willingness to resign on Monday, May 17, 2021 after the negotiations before the DFB sports court."
Utrecht gives Timber two-year deal
FC Utrecht has signed defender Dylan Timber to a two-year contract, the club announced on its official website.
The 21-year-old comes over from Dutch side Sparta Nijkerk. His younger brother Quinten also plays for Utrecht.
Pedri loan vetoed last year
Ronald Koeman pushed to loan out youngster Pedri last summer but was told no by Barcelona's upper management, reports La Porteria.
The 18-year-old has gone on to feature 35 times in La Liga this year, winning the trust of his boss during a tight title race.
Gunners seek £25m French forward (The Telegraph)
The forward has not impressed while on loan at Atletico, potentially giving Arsenal a bargain rate
Arsenal are interested in signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon for a fee in the range of £25 million (€29m/$35m), according to The Telegraph.
Dembele, 24, has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid but has failed to notch a single goal for Diego Simeone's side in six appearances.
Still, the French forward has a long history before 2020-21 of being prolific in front of net, and that might be seen as more indicative of his true talent level.
Barca want to swap Pjanic for Jorginho (Sport)
Ronald Koeman hopes he can net a return for his out-of-favour midfielder
Barcelona want to involve Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for Chelsea's Jorginho, says Sport.
Pjanic has yet to contribute to a goal in any competition in his first year at Camp Nou, while Jorginho has been a more consistent producer at Stamford Bridge. That means the Blues might require significant cash sent their way for a barter to be agreed upon.
If Chelsea don't bite, it is said that Inter are another option for Pjanic, who has spent most of his career in Serie A.
Leno: I want to stay at Arsenal
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno sees a future for himself in north London after previously suggesting he could seek opportunities elsewhere.
The German has been reliable this year even as his team's performance level has dropped.