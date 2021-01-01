Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca want to swap Pjanic for Jorginho

The forward has not impressed while on loan at Atletico, potentially giving Arsenal a bargain rate

Arsenal are interested in signing Moussa Dembele from Lyon for a fee in the range of £25 million (€29m/$35m), according to The Telegraph.

Dembele, 24, has spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid but has failed to notch a single goal for Diego Simeone's side in six appearances.

Still, the French forward has a long history before 2020-21 of being prolific in front of net, and that might be seen as more indicative of his true talent level.