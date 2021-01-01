Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City lead Kane chase

Mendes gets first pro contract
📝 PRO DEAL | Congratulations to @1AndreMendes who has signed his first professional contract with the #Shrimps! 👏👏👏— Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) May 18, 2021
⬇️ Read more 🦐 #COYS https://t.co/8pQeKUQ9h3
Peterborough 'delighted' at defender's extension
✍️We are delighted to announce that young defender Ronnie Edwards has signed a new long-term contract.— Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) May 18, 2021
The promising centre back completed the paperwork at the @idverdeUK training ground earlier today.#pufc pic.twitter.com/uoTEb27bZN
Solskjaer refuses to rule out striker signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out Manchester United adding a striker this summer despite Edinson Cavani signing a contract extension.
The manager knows it will take a deep squad to compete at the top of the Premier League with Manchester City.
Saints track £5.5m Konan
Southampton view Reims defender Ghislain Konan as a possible full-back replacement for Ryan Bertrand, according to the Daily Mail.
The 25-year-old left-back would cost the Saints a fee in the range of £5.5 million.
Aston Villa has also been linked with Konan.
Arteta hurt by Luiz's imminent exit
Mikel Arteta has admitted the loss of David Luiz this summer, which has been mutually agreed upon by Arsenal and the defender, will cause him pain.
“He’s been very helpful every time with the team and I feel sadness as well because you get attached to the players emotionally," the manager said.
Pep not drawn in by Kane reports
Despite the rumours about Manchester City leading the chase for Tottenham's star striker, manager Pep Guardiola has kept his focus away from the upcoming window.
Man City lead Kane chase (Daily Mail)
Speculation on the striker's future has kicked into top gear after reportedly asked for a transfer
Manchester City have emerged as the frontrunners for disgruntled Tottenham forward Harry Kane, claims the Daily Mail.
The English attacker has scored 165 goals in his Premier League career and would be brought in to replicate that kind of production in place of departing club legend Sergio Aguero.