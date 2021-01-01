Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign €40m Hakimi

Liverpool & Man Utd to battle it out for wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka, reports The Times.
The 17-year-old midfielder is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in English football and has been attracting interest for some time.
Man Utd 'should break the bank' for Grealish if Pogba leaves
Luke Chadwick has urged Manchester United to "break the bank" for Jack Grealish if Paul Pogba leaves the club this summer.
Grealish was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, having enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign at Aston Villa.
The 25-year-old inspired the Villa's successful Premier League survival bid, and has taken his game to even greater heights this season.
Koeman 'not confident' Messi will stay at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman says he's "not confident" that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, but cannot imagine him playing for another club.
Messi has entered the final five months of his current contract at Camp Nou, with speculation over his future intensifying with each passing week.
The 33-year-old has insisted he will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on his future, but he is being tipped to call time on his illustrious career at Barca amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Inter.
Villa yet to discuss permanent Barkley deal
Aston Villa have not yet opened talks with Chelsea over a possible permanent deal from Ross Barkley - according to Birmingham Mail.
The Lions signed the 27-year-old on a season-long loan last summer, and he has impressed for Dean Smith's side in the first half of the season.
Villa are in no rush to discuss his long-term future though, and will wait until the campaign ends before making a final decision.
'If Liverpool fancied Minamino they wouldn't have let him go'
If Liverpool "fancied" Takumi Minamino "they wouldn’t have let him go" to Southampton, according to Harry Redknapp, who says Jurgen Klopp has no use for the winger.
Liverpool snapped up Minamino from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, which was seen initially seen as a smart piece of business.
The 26-year-old had shone during his five-year stay at Salzburg, and even found the back of the net against the Reds in a Champions League group-stage encounter, impressing with his dynamic style of play in the final third of the pitch.
Ighalo undergoing medical at Al-Shabab
Odion Ighalo is undergoing a medical at Al-Shabab - according to Sky Sports.
The 31-year-old will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian side after completing medical checks on Tuesday.
Ighalo returned to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January after a one-year loan spell at Manchester United, where he scored five goals in 23 games.
Ofoborh signs for Rangers
🆕 #RangersFC are this morning delighted to announce the pre-contract signing of Nnamdi Ofoborh from AFC Bournemouth on a four-year deal which will begin in the summer.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 2, 2021
Sturridge has MLS suitors
Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is wanted by sides in MLS, claims the Daily Mail.
The 31-year-old England international is currently a free agent and has attracted interest from the Middle East and Championship.
Stoke snap up Wright-Phillips
👋 Stoke City have completed the signings of D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Will Goodwin, with both players joining the Club's U23s squad.#SCFC 🔴⚪️— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 2, 2021
Southampton wanted Williams as well
Southampton wanted to take Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams on loan from Liverpool, Sky Sports has claimed.
The Saints were able to do a deal for a Japan international forward, but efforts to land a Welsh defender were knocked back.
Fresh terms agreed in Bilbao
🔴⚪ 𝗢́𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗼𝘀 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣#DeMarcos2022 #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/oe1mufZ17o— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) February 2, 2021
City shot-stopper signs new deal
𝙔𝙀𝙎! 🙌 @EllieRoebuck_ has signed a new three-year deal at City 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 2, 2021
Leipzig loan out goalkeeper
#RBLeipzig goalkeeper Tim #Schreiber has joined @HallescherFC on loan until summer 2022.— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 2, 2021
West Ham were offered Costa
West Ham were offered the chance to sign Diego Costa on transfer deadline day, claims beIN Sports.
The former Chelsea striker is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid so can still be snapped up despite another winter window slamming shut.
Terms of Tuchel extension laid out
Thomas Tuchel must keep Chelsea in the Champions League in order to earn a contract extension, reports the Daily Mail.
The German has been handed an 18-month deal at Stamford Bridge and must prove himself deserving of fresh terms beyond that point.
Zidane must lead Madrid to UCL glory to save job
Zinedine Zidane must lead Real Madrid to Champions League glory in order to save his job - according to AS.
The Blancos slipped 10 points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more after losing at home to Levante at the weekend, and they are also out of the Copa Del Rey.
Zidane will have to deliver the fourth European Cup of his managerial career come May or Madrid officials will make a permanent change in the dugout.
Liverpool failed to land Lyon centre-back Marcelo
Liverpool failed to land Lyon centre-back Marcelo in the winter transfer window - according to The Sun.
The French club ultimately decided against selling the 33-year-old amid an injury crisis after receiving an approach from the Reds.
Marcelo has featured in 20 Ligue 1 games for Lyon this season, scoring twice.
Luton Town snap up Ince
✍ We are excited to confirm the signing of Stoke City forward Tom Ince on loan until the end of the season!#COYH https://t.co/MS35yas8aP— @LutonTown (@LutonTown) February 1, 2021
Minamino swaps Liverpool for Southampton
Takumi Minamino has completed a temporary move away from Liverpool by joining Southampton on loan for the remainder of the season.
All the talk around Anfield on deadline day surrounded possible defensive arrivals.
The need for defensive recruits was heightened following confirmation that Joel Matip would not play again this season - with the Cameroon centre-back joining Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk on the long-term absentee list.
Man City's Roberts joins Derby on loan
We'll try this one again... 😉— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 1, 2021
Patrick Roberts is a Ram! 🐏
Everton announce King's arrival from Bournemouth
🤝 | We have completed the signing of Joshua King from Bournemouth for a nominal fee until the end of 2020/21.#EFC 🔵— Everton (@Everton) February 2, 2021
West Brom loan Kipre to Charleroi
🤝 Sur le gong ! 🤯⏰ Cédric Kipré vient tout droit de Premier League pour renforcer notre défense ! 👊— RCSC Official (@SportCharleroi) February 1, 2021
▶️ Infos : https://t.co/v9yHVNhW4W#RCSC #Mercato #BienvenueCédric pic.twitter.com/c8rteZ0qf5
Arriola heads to Swansea City on loan
Paul Arriola became the second U.S. men's national team player to join Swansea City on loan during the January transfer window when his move from D.C. United was announced just before the deadline. He will pair up with Jordan Morris, recently brought over from the Seattle Sounders.
Arriola, 25, recovered from a knee injury last year to provide scoring contributions for the USMNT that his new side will hope can carry over to the Championship. He netted a pair of goals this week for his country against Trinidad & Tobago.
Rodriguez loaned to Almeria from LAFC
Brian Rodriguez has joined Almeria on loan from LAFC, the Spanish club announced on Monday.
The 20-year-old winger has already burst onto the scene for the Uruguayan national team, scoring three times in nine appearances.
Aberdeen land striker Kamberi
🔴 We can tonight confirm the loan signing of striker Florian Kamberi from Swiss Super League side, St Gallen, pending international clearance. #StandFree— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 1, 2021
Field joins QPR from West Brom
QPR have signed West Brom's Sam Field on loan with an option to buy him at the end of the season.
All the best at @QPR, Sam 👍— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 1, 2021
Ajax loan Jensen to Nordsjaelland
Do your thing, Victor! 👊🇩🇰— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 1, 2021
Southampton loan Valery to Birmingham
#SaintsFC’s @yan_valery has tonight joined #BCFC on loan for the rest of the season.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 1, 2021
Wishing you good luck for the next few months, Yan.
Ex-Valencia & PSV winger Bakkali joins Beerschot
Anderlecht have loaned Zakaria Bakkali to Beerschot.
The former Valencia and PSV winger can make the switch permanent at the end of the season.
Le Marchand leaves Fulham for Antwerp
Maxime Le Marchand has joined Antwerp from Fulham.
The 31-year-old defender will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Belgian side.
Roma target Inter goalkeeper Radu
Roma are considering a move for Ionut Radu, Calciomercato claims.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper has long been of interest to the capital club and has made just one senior appearance for Inter, though he has not featured since returning from his loan spell at Parma last August.
Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in Hakimi race
Inter to demand over €40 million for Morocco international
Inter expect to have a tough time holding on to Achraf Hakimi beyond this season.
The 22-year-old is already wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, but Calciomercato.it reports Manchester City are lurking, too.
Inter are reluctant to sell, however, and are demanding over €40 million (£35m/$48m) for him.
Napoli want Sarri back as coach
Pressure is building on current boss Gattuso
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to bring Maurizio Sarri back to the club, says Calciomercato.
De Laurentiis and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli are unsure if they still trust Gennaro Gattuso in charge of the team and are looking at replacements.
Sarri is at the top of the president's list and he has already reached out to gauge his interest.
Ntcham joins Marseille on loan from Celtic
Trading the 🍀 for the⚪🔵@OlivierNtcham est Olympien. Our newest midfielder joins from @CelticFC.— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) February 1, 2021
Welcome to Marseille, Olivier! pic.twitter.com/x9TVQQAvbq
Maitland-Niles loaned to West Brom
West Brom have signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.
The 23-year-old was courted by Southampton, but he has elected for a relegation scrap and it could be that regular playing time at the Hawthorns was dangled in front of him by Allardyce.Read more on Goal!
Willock joins Newcastle on loan
Arsenal have loaned 21-year-old midfielder to Newcastle.
The England Under 21 international made the switch late in transfer deadline day.