Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign €40m Hakimi

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Achraf Hakimi, Inter 2021
Getty

Liverpool & Man Utd to battle it out for wonderkid

2021-02-02T14:30:00Z

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to battle it out for Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka, reports The Times.

The 17-year-old midfielder is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in English football and has been attracting interest for some time.

Man Utd 'should break the bank' for Grealish if Pogba leaves

2021-02-02T14:00:00Z

Luke Chadwick has urged Manchester United to "break the bank" for Jack Grealish if Paul Pogba leaves the club this summer.

Grealish was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, having enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign at Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old inspired the Villa's successful Premier League survival bid, and has taken his game to even greater heights this season.

Read the full story on Goal.

Koeman 'not confident' Messi will stay at Barcelona

2021-02-02T13:30:00Z

Ronald Koeman says he's "not confident" that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, but cannot imagine him playing for another club.

Messi has entered the final five months of his current contract at Camp Nou, with speculation over his future intensifying with each passing week.

The 33-year-old has insisted he will wait until the end of the season before making a final decision on his future, but he is being tipped to call time on his illustrious career at Barca amid reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Inter.

Read the full story on Goal.

Villa yet to discuss permanent Barkley deal

2021-02-02T13:00:00Z

Aston Villa have not yet opened talks with Chelsea over a possible permanent deal from Ross Barkley - according to Birmingham Mail.

The Lions signed the 27-year-old on a season-long loan last summer, and he has impressed for Dean Smith's side in the first half of the season.

Villa are in no rush to discuss his long-term future though, and will wait until the campaign ends before making a final decision.

Ross Barkley Aston Villa 2020-21
Getty

'If Liverpool fancied Minamino they wouldn't have let him go'

2021-02-02T12:30:00Z

If Liverpool "fancied" Takumi Minamino "they wouldn’t have let him go" to Southampton, according to Harry Redknapp, who says Jurgen Klopp has no use for the winger.

Liverpool snapped up Minamino from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, which was seen initially seen as a smart piece of business.

The 26-year-old had shone during his five-year stay at Salzburg, and even found the back of the net against the Reds in a Champions League group-stage encounter, impressing with his dynamic style of play in the final third of the pitch.

Read the full story on Goal.

Ighalo undergoing medical at Al-Shabab

2021-02-02T12:00:00Z

Odion Ighalo is undergoing a medical at Al-Shabab - according to Sky Sports

The 31-year-old will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian side after completing medical checks on Tuesday.

Ighalo returned to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of January after a one-year loan spell at Manchester United, where he scored five goals in 23 games.

Odion Ighalo, Man Utd 2020-21
Getty

Ofoborh signs for Rangers

2021-02-02T11:29:52Z

Sturridge has MLS suitors

2021-02-02T11:00:00Z

Former Chelsea and Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is wanted by sides in MLS, claims the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old England international is currently a free agent and has attracted interest from the Middle East and Championship.

Daniel Sturridge Liverpool dance celebration
Getty

Stoke snap up Wright-Phillips

2021-02-02T10:52:29Z

Southampton wanted Williams as well

2021-02-02T10:30:00Z

Southampton wanted to take Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams on loan from Liverpool, Sky Sports has claimed.

The Saints were able to do a deal for a Japan international forward, but efforts to land a Welsh defender were knocked back.

West Ham were offered Costa

2021-02-02T10:00:00Z

West Ham were offered the chance to sign Diego Costa on transfer deadline day, claims beIN Sports.

The former Chelsea striker is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid so can still be snapped up despite another winter window slamming shut.

Terms of Tuchel extension laid out

2021-02-02T09:30:00Z

Thomas Tuchel must keep Chelsea in the Champions League in order to earn a contract extension, reports the Daily Mail.

The German has been handed an 18-month deal at Stamford Bridge and must prove himself deserving of fresh terms beyond that point.

Zidane must lead Madrid to UCL glory to save job

2021-02-02T09:00:00Z

Zinedine Zidane must lead Real Madrid to Champions League glory in order to save his job - according to AS.

The Blancos slipped 10 points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more after losing at home to Levante at the weekend, and they are also out of the Copa Del Rey.

Zidane will have to deliver the fourth European Cup of his managerial career come May or Madrid officials will make a permanent change in the dugout. 

Zinedine Zidane
Getty

Liverpool failed to land Lyon centre-back Marcelo

2021-02-02T08:30:00Z

Liverpool failed to land Lyon centre-back Marcelo in the winter transfer window - according to The Sun.

The French club ultimately decided against selling the 33-year-old amid an injury crisis after receiving an approach from the Reds.

Marcelo has featured in 20 Ligue 1 games for Lyon this season, scoring twice.

Marcelo Guedes Lyon 12112019
Getty

Luton Town snap up Ince

2021-02-02T08:10:33Z

Minamino swaps Liverpool for Southampton

2021-02-02T08:00:00Z

Takumi Minamino has completed a temporary move away from Liverpool by joining Southampton on loan for the remainder of the season.

All the talk around Anfield on deadline day surrounded possible defensive arrivals.

The need for defensive recruits was heightened following confirmation that Joel Matip would not play again this season - with the Cameroon centre-back joining Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk on the long-term absentee list.

Read the full story on Goal.

Man City's Roberts joins Derby on loan

2021-02-02T07:40:28Z

Everton announce King's arrival from Bournemouth

2021-02-02T07:29:31Z

Arriola heads to Swansea City on loan

2021-02-02T06:00:00Z

Paul Arriola became the second U.S. men's national team player to join Swansea City on loan during the January transfer window when his move from D.C. United was announced just before the deadline. He will pair up with Jordan Morris, recently brought over from the Seattle Sounders.

Arriola, 25, recovered from a knee injury last year to provide scoring contributions for the USMNT that his new side will hope can carry over to the Championship. He netted a pair of goals this week for his country against Trinidad & Tobago.

Read more on Goal!

Rodriguez loaned to Almeria from LAFC

2021-02-02T05:30:00Z

Brian Rodriguez has joined Almeria on loan from LAFC, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old winger has already burst onto the scene for the Uruguayan national team, scoring three times in nine appearances.

Aberdeen land striker Kamberi

2021-02-02T05:00:14Z

Field joins QPR from West Brom

2021-02-02T04:00:43Z

QPR have signed West Brom's Sam Field on loan with an option to buy him at the end of the season.

Ajax loan Jensen to Nordsjaelland

2021-02-02T03:00:12Z

Southampton loan Valery to Birmingham

2021-02-02T02:30:06Z

Ex-Valencia & PSV winger Bakkali joins Beerschot

2021-02-02T02:00:28Z

Anderlecht have loaned Zakaria Bakkali to Beerschot.

The former Valencia and PSV winger can make the switch permanent at the end of the season.

Le Marchand leaves Fulham for Antwerp

2021-02-02T01:30:02Z

Maxime Le Marchand has joined Antwerp from Fulham.

The 31-year-old defender will spend the rest of the season on loan at the Belgian side.

Roma target Inter goalkeeper Radu

2021-02-02T01:00:35Z

Roma are considering a move for Ionut Radu, Calciomercato claims.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has long been of interest to the capital club and has made just one senior appearance for Inter, though he has not featured since returning from his loan spell at Parma last August.

Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in Hakimi race

2021-02-01T23:39:14Z

Inter to demand over €40 million for Morocco international

Inter expect to have a tough time holding on to Achraf Hakimi beyond this season.

The 22-year-old is already wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, but Calciomercato.it reports Manchester City are lurking, too.

Inter are reluctant to sell, however, and are demanding over €40 million (£35m/$48m) for him.

Napoli want Sarri back as coach

2021-02-01T23:33:23Z

Pressure is building on current boss Gattuso

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to bring Maurizio Sarri back to the club, says Calciomercato.

De Laurentiis and sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli are unsure if they still trust Gennaro Gattuso in charge of the team and are looking at replacements.

Sarri is at the top of the president's list and he has already reached out to gauge his interest.

Maitland-Niles loaned to West Brom

2021-02-01T23:28:53Z

West Brom have signed Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal.

The 23-year-old was courted by Southampton, but he has elected for a relegation scrap and it could be that regular playing time at the Hawthorns was dangled in front of him by Allardyce.

Read more on Goal!

Willock joins Newcastle on loan

2021-02-01T23:25:51Z

Arsenal have loaned 21-year-old midfielder to Newcastle.

The England Under 21 international made the switch late in transfer deadline day.

Read the full story on Goal!