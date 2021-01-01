Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter jump PSG for Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Georginio Wijnaldum Inter GFX
Getty / Goal

Inter Milan tentatively agree to Wijnaldum contract (Sport Mediaset)

2021-03-02T23:42:41Z

Despite financial woes, the club are said to have secured the midfielder from Liverpool

Speaking on Italian programme Sport Mediaset, Claudio Raimond reported that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reached a "handshake agreement" with Inter Milan ahead of his summer free-agency.

Wijnaldum would arrive on a free transfer, however his wages would likely represent a significant cash committment from a club in financial peril.

Harper to New York Red Bulls deal completed

2021-03-02T23:34:10Z

Cameron Harper's move to New York Red Bulls from Celtic has been wrapped up, writes journalist Mark Fishkin. The 19-year-old attacker has been part of the U.S. men's national team youth ranks.

Everton seek King extension

2021-03-02T23:28:28Z

Despite not starting loanee Joshua King to date, Everton want to hold on to the Bournmouth forward beyond his current six-month stay, writes Football Insiders.

The 29-year-old has 166 matches of Premier League experience, including a 16-goal season in 2016-17.

Galaxy to sign Blackburn defender

2021-03-02T23:22:46Z

Blackburn defender and Republic of Ireland international Derrick Williams is headed to the LA Galaxy, Extra.ie reports, though a quad injury could keep him off the pitch at the start of the upcoming MLS campaign.

Koulibaly next on Bayern Munich's wish list (Tuttosport)

2021-03-02T23:11:51Z

The club want the experienced centre-back to partner with Dayot Upamecano, whose signing has already been announced for the summer

Bayern Munich contacted Napoli earlier this week about buying 29-year-old defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Tuttosport.

The club is losing centre-back David Alaba this summer and is apparently interested in adding a reliable veteran to shore up its 2021-22 back line. Dayot Upamecano, 22, is already joining this summer from RB Leipzig on an expensive transfer, though, which limits the room in the squad for another starting calibre defender.