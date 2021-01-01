Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner ready to leave Chelsea this summer

The striker has been with the Blues for less than a year

Timo Werner is already prepared to leave Chelsea after signing from RB Leipzig last summer, according to Football Insider.

The 25-year-old striker has improved slightly after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, but his goal return remains below expectations. He's scored just five times in the Premier League in 27 appearances after netting 28 times in Germany last season.

This past week, he was heard being berated by Tuchel from the touch-line for his positioning, though his manager has also been understanding of his slow start in other moments.