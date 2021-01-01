Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid don't want Ronaldo

Three Premier League clubs chasing Sabitzer
RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer is a wanted man in England, according to Bild.
Three Premier League clubs are chasing the midfielder.
Hysaj offered to Milan
Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has offered himself to Milan as a free agent, Milannews.it reports.
With Diogo Dalot set to depart in the summer when his Manchester United loan expires, he sees himself as an ideal replacement.
Real Madrid could sell six stars this summer to fund giant signings
Real Madrid could sell six players this summer as they attempt to get to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic and the refurbishment of the Bernabeu, Mundo Deportivo reports.
They also want to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund and Kylian Mbappe from PSG - and they could be willing to make such sacrifices to complete these captures.
Ramos' wife hints at Real Madrid depature
Sergio Ramos’ wife Pilar Rubio has dropped a hint that her husband might be on the move this summer.
On Instagram, she posted: "Let’s see what this spring has in store for us…”
Singo emerges as Liverpool target
Torino right-back Wilfried Singo is a transfer target for Liverpool, according to Tuttosport.
Indeed, it is suggested that the Reds have already tabled a bid of around £17m ($22,5m) for the 20-year-old player.
Odegaard chased by Chelsea and Liverpool
Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea and Liverpool, according to AS.
The Norway international is presently with Arsenal on loan, but while the Gunners want to extend that stay, they have no purchase option.
Lacazette linked with Roma move
Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is high on Roma's wanted list, according to ASRomaLive.it.
Torino forward Andrea Belotti is also on their shortlist, but the Italy international is also chased by Milan.
Real Madrid don't want Ronaldo (Cuartro)
Juventus star won't make Madrid return
Real Madrid do not wish to sign Cristiano Ronaldo back from Juventus, Cuatro reports.
Moreover, it is detailed that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are their primary targets.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in the Portugal star.